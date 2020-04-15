CTD shoots dead two terrorists in Swat

SWAT: Police’s Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have gunned down two alleged militants in an encounter in Swat, ARY News reported.

Taking action on the intelligence reports about the presence of some wanted terrorists in the area, the CTD conducted a security operation in the suburb of Swat, said sources.

The security forces shot dead the alleged terrorists when they were trying to enter in Swat from Dir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist, the sources added. Later, the terrorists’ bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on February 23, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered case of an encounter within Regi police station limit here, in which five suspected terrorists had been killed.

According to the FIR filed at the CTD police station, 10 to 12 terrorists had entered in Pakistan from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand and Malakand areas.

The CTD after getting intelligence report about presence of terrorists,had launched an operation, officials had said.

