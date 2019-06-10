CTD apprehends six facilitators of banned outfit in Punjab

LAHORE: Officials of Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday claimed to have arrested six alleged facilitators of a banned outfit from different cities in Punjab, ARY News reported.



The CTD officials said that the facilitators were involved in raising funds for a militant outfit and added that receipts worth millions of rupees and banned literature were recovered from their possession.

The arrested facilitators were identified as Aurangzeb, Usman Zia, Ikram, Hussain, Aftab, and Abdul Jabbar.

The officials further said that CTD police, on a tip-off, arrested the facilitators form Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police had claimed to have arrested two suspected terrorists during an overnight raid in the provincial capital.

According to CTD officials, a raid was conducted in a Lahore neighbourhood on a tip-off, which led to the arrest of two terror suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdullah and Khalid Khan. Explosive material, two hand grenades, and illicit arms were recovered from their possession.

Sources had said they were planning to target security forces in the city.

