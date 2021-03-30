RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists during a raid on a tip-off in Rawalpindi and recovered explosives from their possession, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said that the raiding team recovered explosive material, mobile phones and detonators from their possession. The raid was conducted on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s Bhatta Chowk.

The alleged terrorists were also wanted in a grenade attack in Rawalpindi in 2020 where a citizen was killed and more than 15 people sustained injuries. The spokesperson added that the terrorists were working for a mastermind residing in Afghanistan.

Earlier on March 17, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had arrested five alleged terrorists during action in Peshawar.

They had arrested five alleged militants who were involved in collecting explosive material in order to use it against security forces, political figures and damaging public infrastructure.

“Three of the militants hail from Afghanistan,” the police had said adding that they have recovered a huge cache of explosives from their possession.

