CTD wants ‘watch’ units set up at all Sindh airports

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional Inspector General of police has written a letter to the Sindh police chief seeking establishment of “Watch Branch” at all airports in Sindh province.

The AIG in his letter said this branch will work under his administrative and operational command.

“It is submitted that the Crime Investigation Department Sindh has been renamed as Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh with a view to up-grade and restructure former CID to combat menace of Terrorism in more effective manner,” reads the letter, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Therefore, the AIG said it is imperative to provide an “elaborate purpose built infrastructure in all strategic areas to ensure that CTD has an effective out-reach in all nooks and corners of the Province.”

In this context, he demanded, “Watch Branch of CTD” may be created at all the airports in Sindh province so that the department could keep a watch on all terrorist wings and other criminal elements at the airports.

“It is therefore requested that the matter may be moved to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to provide a space for creating of new unit Watch Branch CTD at the earliest,” he wrote towards the end of the letter.

Comments

comments