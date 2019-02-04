ISLAMABAD: The Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) has reached an out-of-court settlement in the matter of release of a man in its custody, ARY News reported on Monday.

Father of Junaid Ejaz, who was detained by the CTF, had moved the Islamabad High Court against the confinement.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the case.

Counsel of the petitioner appeared before the court on Monday and apprised that his client’s issue had been resolved now, therefore the court should allow to withdraw the plea.

Upon this, the court approved to withdraw the petition and closed the case.

Read More: Case registered against SHO over death of youth in custody

A case was registered against station house officer (SHO) of Taimuria Police Station after a young man died in the police custody on Saturday night.

Twenty-one-year old Bilal was held by police in a wounded condition following a shootout two days ago died under controversial circumstances on Feb 1.

Police surgeon Aijaz Khokhar said that the wounded youth was first brought by the police to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and they took him back after initial medical treatment.

However, he was brought to the hospital again late on Friday night as his condition worsened during police custody. He said the young man later died.

Comments

comments