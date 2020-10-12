Culprits in motorway gang-rape case will be duly punished: Shibli Faraz

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Monday that culprits of Gujjarpura gang-rape incident will be dealt with according to the law, ARY News reported.

Following the arrest today of a key suspect, Abid Malhi, in Lahore Motorway gang-rape incident that took place last month, the information minister said on Twitter legal proceedings in the case will be duly observed.

He noted of the development today which came after almost a month into the incident that the arrest was a proof of professionalism, hard work and competency of Punjab police.

موٹروےپرخاتون کی بےحرمتی کے افسوس ناک واقعے کے مرکزی کرداروں کو قانون کے مطابق سخت سزا ملےگی۔ملزم عابد کی گرفتاری پنجاب پولیس کی پیشہ وارانہ مہارت اور محنت کا ثبوت ہے۔عوام کے جان ومال کاتحفظ ہمارا بنیادی فرض ہے۔ آج کی گرفتاری اس زمہ داری کی انجام دہی میں اہم قدم ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 12, 2020

The minister claimed that the safety of citizens’ lives and their belongings is the fundamental responsibility of the government and said that the arrests made today prove the authority is discharging its responsibility.

The Punjab police earlier today arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case, from Faisalabad and shifted to Lahore for further interrogation.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill taking to Twitter also confirmed the arrest of the prime suspect, Abid Malhi, involved in the gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case by conducting a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometres away from Faisalabad.

Moreover, speaking to ARY News, Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan said that the provincial government would do everything in its power to make an example out of the motorway rape suspect.

