KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested two culprits accused of torturing a woman during a robbery bid in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer during a presser at his office on Wednesday.

A video of the incident occurred on November 07, went viral on social media showing a woman being slapped multiple times from the two accused during a snatching bid.

“It happened at a shop in Delhi Colony area of Karachi and the police began its probe as soon as the video went viral,” said the senior police officer. “Finally we were able to trace down the culprits and the accused identified as Dildar Khan and Waqas aka Vicky were nabbed.”

He said that during probe it was revealed that the accused were only involved in looting women. “They were involved in multiple street crime incidents and the police have also recovered looted items and weapons from their possession,” the SSP said.

Both of them hail from Multan and further probe is underway to nab other members of the criminal group, he said.

In October this year, a female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.

Misbah, a university student, was injured while resisting a bid of robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal, police said. She got a bullet wound in head in the incident and transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

She succumbed to her injury in the hospital, police sources said.

