Cultural diplomacy vital to promote positive image of Pakistan: FM Qureshi 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government is introducing cultural, digital and sports diplomacy to promote the positive image of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of Arts and Culture Group in Islamabad today, FM Qureshi said that cultural diplomacy has a significant importance for building a soft image of the country in the world.

Highlighting the enriched culture of Pakistan, the foreign minister said that the country is blessed with versatile landscape, tourism spots and renowned artists.

He maintained that the government was committed to boost tourism in the country, adding that they had introduced e-visa facility for tourists.

Last year in December,Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that economic diplomacy had a vital role in attracting investments, enhancing country’s trade and exports with foreign countries.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Vision F.O. in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had said the launch of new website of the Foreign Office will help enhance accessibility and it will be more informative for the visitors.

He had said that the Vision F.O. will ensure a vibrant and effective foreign policy to protect political and economic interest of Pakistan.

