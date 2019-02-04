Cure for cancer possible if diagnosed at early stage: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: In a message on World Cancer Day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said cure for cancer was possible provided that it was diagnosed at an early stage, ARY News reported.

“The purpose behind observing this day is to spread awareness about the precautionary measures and treatment of this disease,” Usman Buzdar said in a statement.

He said cure for the lethal disease was possible with healthy food intake and adopting precautionary measures.

The Punjab chief minister said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was an exemplary medical facility for patients.

“Need for big organizations has risen for cure of patients of cancer,” he said.

World Cancer Day is being observed on Monday to raise awareness and educate people how to fight cancer through screening and early detection.

Read More: World Cancer Day being observed today

This year, the Union for International Cancer Control, which organises World Cancer Day, is launching a new 3-year campaign with the theme: ‘I Am and I Will’. It calls for a personal commitment to help reduce the global burden of cancer.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a generic term for a large group of diseases characterized by the growth of abnormal cells beyond their usual boundaries that can then invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs. Other common terms used are malignant tumours and neoplasms.

Cancer can affect almost any part of the body and has many anatomic and molecular subtypes that each require specific management strategies.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is estimated to account for 9.6 million death in 2018. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervix and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

Comments

comments