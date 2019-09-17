Curfew continues on 44th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 44th consecutive day on Tuesday.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport is off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and TV channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to curfew and other restrictions. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

Read more: US congresswoman urges India to accept responsibility for HR abuse in Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred three youth in the held valley on Sunday.

Comments

comments