Curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir enters 17th day

SRINAGAR: The strict curfew across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) enters the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Due to the blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing a severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the occupied forces are forcing the parents to send their children to the school, to portray a good image at the international level.

However, the parents are refusing to send their children to the schools.

Meanwhile, in Sringar, people defied curfew and came out of their houses and protested against abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

Several people were injured including six of them critically when the troops used force and fired pellets and bullets on the protesters.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have been put under house arrest or in jails.

