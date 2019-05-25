Curfew continues in occupied Kashmir after Zakir Musa’s funeral

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupation authorities continued to impose curfew and other restrictions in parts of Kashmir valley for the second consecutive day on Saturday to prevent people from staging protest against the killing of prominent mujahid commander, Zakir Musa.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that the curfew was imposed in Srinagar, Kulgam and Pulwama. The authorities also continued to keep the educational institutions closed and mobile internet and train services snapped across the Kashmir valley.

Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength in all major cities and towns of the valley to stop people from holding demonstrations, KMS added.

Meanwhile, normal life remains affected due to the shutdown, today, against the killing of Zakir Musa, and a civilian.

As per KMS, Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remain closed in the Kashmir valley while transport is off the road due to the strike.

Zakir Musa along with an associate was martyred in a clash with Indian troops in Dadsara Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday. The civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira area of Pulwama district was abducted and killed by Indian armed agents on the same day.

