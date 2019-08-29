Prolonged curfew created starvation-like situation in held Kashmir: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that prolonged curfew has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Sardar Masood Khan said that Indian troops were torching grain stocks in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the whole Kashmir valley was completely under siege and the carnage of innocent civilians was continue by the occupied forces.

The president said that Kashmiris were determined to get their right to self-determination and added that the sacrifices rendered by them for their right would never go in vain.

Earlier on August 28, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had urged the heads of a number of states to play their role to settle the festering Kashmir dispute on a humanitarian basis to bring peace in South Asia.

The AJK prime minister had written letters to the heads of China, Russia, Indonesia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Norway, and other countries to stop Indian forces from committing grave human rights abuses in held Kashmir.

He had said the Kashmiri people were in a great deal of pain because of India’s Aug 5 move to annex the disputed territory.

