Currency notes showered at wedding from helicopter, video goes viral

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: In a unique wedding ceremony at Mandi Bahauddin, the guests were showered with currency notes and flower petals.

A video clip available with ARY News shows currency notes were being showered from a helicopter during a wedding procession.

The brothers of the groom, who had come from abroad to celebrate their brother’s wedding, had specially arranged for a helicopter to shower currency notes and flowers on the ‘barat’ guests.

This is not the first time that such extravagant wedding ceremonies are being held in the country and in another similar act, an industrialist in Gujranwala showered dollars during the ‘barat’ [wedding procession] of his son.

A video of the entire episode had also gone viral, showing people standing atop vehicles and showering notes one by one towards the people participating in the event.

It emerged that as soon as the groom, son of industrialist Sanaullah, along with his other relatives reached the marriage hall, his father, friends, and relatives started showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the guests.

