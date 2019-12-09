Current account in surplus after four years: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Monday said that Pakistan’s current account had turned positive after a gap of four years and ranking among countries in ease of doing business has also improved.

Speaking during the National Assembly session earlier in the day, the minister said that Parliament was a forum to discuss the issues of national importance, but unfortunately, one of the opposition lawmaker (Javed Latif) had been using it to clarify his position in a corruption case.

Read More: FBR decides to launch ‘Track and Trace’ system

He criticized the opposition over lack of interest in highlighting public issues in the House. He said those talking about the supremacy of constitution had been slaves of political families and they would continue the same practice in future because of their no vision in politics.

Hammad Azhar said the incumbent government was ready to discuss the issues related to education and health sectors but the political immaturity as well as attitude of the Opposition became hurdle in it.

The minister also condemned the attack on residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and said that none of political party or its worker was involved in it.

Read More: Duty-free 313 Pakistani products to access Chinese markets from Jan 01

Later, the House witnessed presentation of nine periodical reports of as many Standing Committees for the period January-June, 2019. These Standing Committees included National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Interior; Information Technology and Telecommunication;

Information and Broadcasting; Commerce and Textile; Maritime Affairs; Inter Provincial Coordination; Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Water Resources.

Comments

comments