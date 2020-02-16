A ‘cursed’ horror film claimed to have cost the lives of 86 people who dared to watch it will be shown in cinemas for the first time.

American horror director Eric Thirteen will bring ‘Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made’ to cinemas – and the film’s creators claim it carries a deadly curse.



The answer to how a film could claim lives of people lies in its ‘cursed’ murderous past – that the first cinema it was screened in burned down, killing 56 people, and the second screening also ended in tragedy when the building exploded, killing 30 people.

Filmmakers David Amito and Michael Laicini insist the curse is real.

Thought to have been made in the 1970s, the movie tells the story of a brother and sister who are so distraught by the death of their pet dog that they decide to dig their way to hell to rescue their pet’s soul.

The film begins in the typical documentary style, with viewers learning about Antrum‘s sordid history for the first time. The audience also learns that the film might be killing those who watch it in a Ring-like way, with an ominous on-screen warning that ‘Antrum isn’t safe’.

The tension builds up until Antrum shifts from documentary to the cursed film, after the ‘film crew’ discover a reel previously thought to have been destroyed.

American horror director Eric Thirteen became aware of the film at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival a year ago and says he was determined to put it before a wider audience.

He struck a deal with Uncork’d Entertainment for the terrifying tale to be screened throughout 2020 in cinemas across Japan, where it has attracted attention on social media.

A mixed response is received at the release of the movie as some say they would never put their lives in danger to watch it while the others say that they are dying to witnesses the movie on the big screen.