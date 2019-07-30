Punjab IGP takes notice of custodial death of citizen in Faisalabad

LAHORE: The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police has taken notice of the custodial death of a prisoner in Faisalabad’s police station and summoned a report from City Police Officer (CPO), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial police chief directed concerned authorities to take immediate legal and departmental actions against the responsible officials over the prisoner’s death at Raza Abad police station in Faisalabad.

A prisoner, reportedly named as Ghulam Abbas, was died under suspicious circumstances prior to his production before the court which local police termed it the death following ‘cardiac arrest’.

However, the dead body of the deceased security guard was sent to Allied Hospital for post-mortem.

Hospital sources said that the specimens were sent to Lahore for carrying out forensic tests, however, initial reports said that the cause of death was cardiac arrest or consumption of contaminated food. The final report will reveal the actual cause of death, sources added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ateeq Shah told media that Ghulam Abbas was taken into custody by police officials to produce him before the court following a writ filed by his wife for the custody of six-month-old daughter. The deceased Abbas had sent her daughter to Multan instead of producing her before the court, SHO added.

“Ghulam Abbas suffered cardiac arrest, which becomes the cause of his death, under custody,” claimed the officer.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased security guard alleged that the dead body has marks on it as Abbas was tortured by the police officials over the influences of her wife. They also claimed that the police head constable Azhar and other officials taken Abbas with them, whereas, a complaint was also filed against Abbas’ wife and police personnel.

