Amid the water crisis plaguing the people of Texas, especially San Antonio, a shopkeeper found packaged water stacked up outside her store missing when she came to work next morning.

To her surprise, she found cash right at the entrance when she opened the door.

Millions of residents are reeling under the water shortage amid the deadly winter spell in the US state.

Bonnie Valdez had left several cartons of packaged water outside the store. However, when she returned the next morning, they were all gone.

“So I went into work today to check up on my store and they took all the water I had outside my store.. understandable everyone needs water,” she wrote in a Facebook post. But, when she opened the door, she found $620 in cash lying around the floor.

So I went into work today to check up on my store and they took all the water I had outside my store 😟 understandable… Posted by Bonnie Valdez on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

“They left me 620 in cash different ppl I was like wow,” the woman said. “My store made 620 dollars when it was closed.”

The post went viral with more than 90,000 shares on Facebook and thousands of likes.

