KARACHI: Acting on an information about the trade of smuggled rare breed eagles, Anti Smuggling Organization Customs Preventive force raided on Thursday a site in Gizri area of South Karachi where they met resistance, ARY News reported.

The officials raided the spot where the trade of these rare birds was reportedly taking place and thwarted the trade but the suspects resisted the bid and opened fire to defeat personnel.

As they continued their operation and searched the site, wherein they recovered more than 70 rare breed eagles, unknown men showed up and ambushed the personnel.

The ASO force had already detained one member of the alleged group involved in the trade whose accomplices tried to free him from Custom’s custody and opened fire on the personnel, the sources said.

Responding to the offence by suspects, who fired aerial shots according to sources, the customs officials fired aerial shots as well.

