Customs field offices to remain open on May 10-11: FBR

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to facilitate exporters and other trade activities, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday announced that all the Customs field offices will remain open from May 8 to May 11, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by FBR, the Customs field offices will remain operational on 8th, 10th and 11th of May. The tax collection body has also directed the concerned authorities to clear all the consignments during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan has also directed all the banks to remain open from May 8 to May 11.

Read More: Interior ministry announces 5-day Eid holidays

Earlier on May 3, the federal interior ministry had Monday released Eid holiday notification announcing 10- to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.

According to the notification, the holidays were approved by the Prime Minister after consultations with all stakeholders and keeping in mind recommendations by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a bid to limit Covid spread.

The SOPs rolled out by NCOC had already been announced for the Eid holidays, the notification read.

