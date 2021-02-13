Customs foils smuggling of weapons to Afghanistan

Pakistan Customs on Saturday foiled smuggling of weapons to Afghanistan via Torkham Border crossing, ARY News reported.

The team during search of a trailer at Torkham Station recovered weapons including 120 pistols, 43,500 bullets.

The weapons and the bullets were concealed in a trailer loaded with cement, which was going to Afghanistan via Torkham Border.

In a separate action, last year in Karachi, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees.

Read more: Customs seize huge quantity of Indian-origin ‘expired sugar’

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

