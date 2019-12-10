Customs to launch internship programme for students from June 2020  

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Tuesday met heads of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management and Sciences (LUMS) to discuss participation in internship programme to be launched by Pakistan Customs, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan Customs has decided to launch an internship programme for the university students from June 2020 aimed at enhancing abilities of the students.

Customs Operations Member Dr Jawad was also part of the meeting and briefed the heads of the educational institutions over the internship programme.

He said that around 200 students of Bachelors of Science (BS) and Masters of Science (MS) classes would be enrolled in the programme beginning from June 2020.

Under it, the students would be paid a stipend of Rs 12,000 monthly, he said adding that the programme would help the students in acquiring better jobs other than improving their confidence level.

On November 17, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program has planned to launch the “National Internship Program” to deal with the issue of unemployment of youth in the country.

According to an official source, the aim of the said program is to improve the employment ratio of educated youth to make them economically independent.

He said the program will be a joint initiative of government, universities, and industry to channelize the energy of the educated youth in the right direction.

Students will be selected from different educational institutions and they will be paid stipend during the internship time period.

