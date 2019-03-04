Customs officials seize mobile phones worth millions in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Customs officials on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth million of rupees near old Toll Plaza, in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The officials seized 1,799 phones, arrested two smugglers and also seized their vehicle at the old Toll Plaza. The arrested persons were transporting smuggled mobile phones from Peshawar to Rawalpindi.

The case has also been registered against the detained smugglers. The vehicle containing cell phones was later moved to customs go-down.

Customs Collector Seema Raza said the raid was conducted on a tip-off about smuggling attempt of a large number of cellphones to another city.

On Feb 24, the customs officials had arrested a man at Allama Iqbal International Airport trying to smuggle a sizable quantity of heroin to a foreign country.

The officials arrested the man and seized seven kilograms of heroin that he had concealed in bed sheets. The man was due to board a Doha-bound plane. The customs’ team also noted the name of company whose name was printed on the consignment.

Sources in the customs department said the officials had decided to expand the scope of investigation and further arrests could be made in this regard.

In another action, customs officials had arrested a foreign passenger on Feb 22 at Jinnah International Airport and seized around one kilogram of cocaine that he had hidden in his luggage.

The arrested passenger hailed from Africa. He was caught by the customs officials during screening of his luggage. The man had hidden cocaine under handle of his bag. According to sources, the drug is worth over Rs 20 million.

