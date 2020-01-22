Customs seize smuggled cars worth Rs200 million from Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Customs on Wednesday initiated a crackdown against non-custom paid vehicles in the region, cars worth millions confiscated, ARY News reported.

According to details, cars worth Rs 200 million have been seized by Pakistan customs in a successful operation by the authorities.

10 cars of various builds have been taken under possession by the concerned authority, told the spokesman of Pakistan customs.

The operation was jointly conducted by Pakistan customs with the help of the Frontier Constabulary who raided a showroom in the Kuchlak area of Balochistan.

Earlier on January 7, The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) while deciding a suo-moto case against the “irregularities” of the Federal Board of Revenue’s field formations in seizing smuggled (non-custom paid) vehicles, ordered to determine their value and conduct an auction.

FTO has directed the tax department to conduct a detailed audit of auctions conducted in the last three years.

The Directorate General of Internal Audit (Customs) has been directed to carry out a detailed audit of auctions to identify weaknesses in the rules and procedures, and make recommendations in accordance to improve laws, control and compliance.

According to details, the FTO in its investigation on the matter found that the customs’ collectorates, while seizing the NCP vehicles, did not nominate or apprehend even a single unlawful owner or culprit.

