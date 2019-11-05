Customs seizes gold biscuits from passenger at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The customs authorities on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle gold biscuits to abroad from Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the authorities in an action recovered gold biscuits of 20 tolas from UK’s citizen named Asma Tasaduq. The investigation into the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate action of the Airport Security Force (ASF), a bullet of the pistol was recovered from the luggage of a passenger traveling to Manchester.

The passenger was identified as Ansar Nawaz, who was set to fly to Manchester when a bullet was recovered from his stuff.

Earlier, in June this year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) team deputed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi had thwarted attempt to smuggle 1.12kg of gold jewelry.

The gold was recovered from the baggage of two women during a security check on her departure to Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight EK-609.

Later the two accused were handed over to the Customs staff for legal proceedings.

