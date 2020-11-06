Customs seizes smuggled goods in Quetta

QUETTA: Customs authorities on Friday seized smuggled goods worth Rs80 million from Kuchlak, Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Customs, smuggled clothes, auto parts, tires, oil, cigarettes, and two tractors were seized in the raid.

The seized goods were to be distributed across the country from the godown, said the spokesperson.

In a separate action, last month, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi.

The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg.

The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.

