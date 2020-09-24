ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked 49 social media accounts for allegedly spewing hate against the national institutions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accounts, FIA said, were engaged in spreading hate material against the armed forces of the country in particular and other state institutions in general.

The agency said it will proceed in the cases in the light of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) laws. It said that the notices to the people operating these accounts shall be served soon.

The accounts were used to propagate animosity and malice towards the armed forces of Pakistan. “We received numerous complaints about the content shared on these social media accounts,” the FIA said and added that now after collecting evidence they have lodged a case against them for investigation.

It is pertinent here that last week the social networking site, Facebook, agreed to share its data with the local authorities to help investigate and eradicate cybercrime.

The Facebook administration signed an agreement with the cybercrime wing of the federal investigation watchdog FIA of Pakistan to share the data in a bid to secure the electronic horizon and curb the leeway cybercriminals enjoyed.

The team of technical experts with the social network also concurred with Pakistani aspiration for expediting cybercrime investigations. They have thus allowed the latter to access data from the social networking site in order to expand its investigations in the cases pertaining to women and children.

The move is likely to help Pakistan in the implementation of PECA laws.

