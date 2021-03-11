Web Analytics
Cycle-sharing system launched in Peshawar

cycle-sharing system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government inaugurated on Thursday a cycle-sharing system. 

“The wait is finally over and the Zu cycles are open for public use,” Special Assistant to the CM for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash said in a tweet after the inauguration.

Also Read: 30 more buses to be inducted in BRT Peshawar fleet

“With more than 300 cycles scattered at key locations in UoP, healthy & cheap commute finally becomes a reality. Lets pedal our way to a healthy economy & revive the beautiful city of flowers.”

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has a dedicated track for cyclists. The bike-sharing feature of the bus service is said to be one f a kind in the country.

Also Read: Govt officials ride bicycles while commuting to offices

