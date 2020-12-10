Cycling track inaugurated at Karachi’s Sea View

KARACHI: A cycling track has been inaugurated at Karachi’ Sea View beach here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The cycling track was inaugurated by the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) President Brigadier Abid Ali Askari.

The track has been made in the extra space available in the service road along Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue on Karachi’s Sea View Beach.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that CBC has provided a healthy activity for the citizens by constructing the cycling track.

