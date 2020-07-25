WATCH: Cyclist challaned for ‘wrong-way driving’ in Karachi

KARACHI: For the first time, traffic police officials issued a challan worth Rs 520 to a cyclist for ‘wrong-way driving’ in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In the video, which went viral on social media, traffic police officials can be seen issuing the challan to cyclist Muhammad Iqbal for wrong-way driving in Clifton area of Karachi.

The cyclist begs pardon from the police officers and requests the copes to let him go but the police officers size his NIC and issue a challan ticket to Iqbal.

Iqbal said, “I do not have money to feed my children. How will I pay the fine?”

But the police officers turned a deaf ear to the cyclist and handed the challan over to him.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh took notice of the video and directed DIG traffic to launched investigations into the issue.

