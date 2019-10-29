PMD says cyclone poses no direct threat, forecasts rain

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Tuesday a super cyclonic storm, Kyarr, poses no direct threat o any coastal area of the country.

Low-lying islands may suffer because of water intrusion due to high tides and exceptionally strong winds and roughness in the Arabian sea, the weather department said, forecasting scattered rain in lower Sindh and along Makran coast during Wednesday-Friday.

It advised fishermen not to venture in the open sea until 31 Oct.

The PMD said, “The Super Cyclonic Storm over the central Arabian sea has tracked northwestward during last 12 hours and now lay centered at 0800 PST near Lat 19.2°N and Long 63.4°E with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240 kmph gusting 250kmph, at about 730 km southwest of Karachi, 665 km of Gwadar and 1012 km northeast of Salalah (Oman).”

Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards till tomorrow and then turn southwestward, it added.

PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Center is regularly monitoring the intensity and track of this tropical cyclone.

