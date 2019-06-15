Cyclone Vayu gradually subsiding: Met Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday (today) informed that the threat of cyclone ‘Vayu’ colliding with Karachi’s seashore has subsided, ARY News reported.

The tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea now lay centered at a distance of about 473 kilometers from south of Karachi with considerable decrease in its ferocity, read a Met Office statement.

The Met office claimed that the mega city of Karachi faced no threat from the cyclone.

The cyclone has added to a constant temperature increase in the metropolis catalyzing a heat wave situation.

The mercury touched 40 degree celsius in Karachi today making it tough to travel especially during the day.

The lowest temperature recorded since the formation of Vayu has been 31 degrees.

The Met office predicted better weather situation for the city from tomorrow.

