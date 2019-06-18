Cyclone Vayu weakened into depression, lies near Gujarat coast

KARACHI: The Tropical Cyclone Vayu has weakened into a depression, moved northeastwards and now lies over Northeast Arabian Sea near Indian Gujarat coast, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its final alert.

The system degenerated into a well-marked low-pressure area late on 17 June, just before crossing the Gujarat coast, the met office alert said.

Earlier, the severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu in the East Arabian Sea downgraded into a Cyclonic Storm while lied centred around Lat.22.8°N and Long.66.8°E at 330 kilometers South of Karachi with maximum sustained surface winds 65-80 km/hour gusting to 90 km/hour around the system centre.

The weather department has advised fishermen of Sindh coastal belt not to venture in open sea till Tuesday (today) evening, as the sea conditions are likely to continue to be rough.

The weather of Karachi on Monday returned to normalcy as the cyclone Vayu system lost its intensity.

The temperature in Karachi likely to soar up to 36-degree centigrade with partially cloudy weather today.

The wind direction also turned to westerly/southwesterly in the metropolis, it means Karachi to receive the sea breeze from its coastal belt, which was suspended under the influence of Cyclone Vayu causing soaring temperatures and the heat wave in the metropolis.

Humidity was recorded in the air at 65–75 percent at morning time, while 50–60 percent is expected in the evening.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

