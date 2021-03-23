WATCH: Dashcam footage shows posh car hit sends cyclist flying

While road accidents have been known to kill hundreds of thousands of people across the globe and usually have clarity on whose be mistaken to that end, some incidents are just not as black or white to right away implicate anyone.

The dashcam footage of this Sydney accident wherein the car driver zooms through an empty lane before clipping a cyclist who passes across to road intersecting the lanes, has left many audiences in a debate to advocate for either side.

Luckily, there were no casualties and the cyclist stood up on his feet to yell at the driver right after he landed on the pavement. But it sparked a debate on social media nevertheless.

A 15-year-old cyclist was clipped by the driver and into the air as he crossed a practically empty road. The entire scene was caught on a dashboard camera and shared online.

Just when the teenager has almost made it to the other side, the car appears suddenly on the apparently empty lane and hits the cyclist who makes a crash landing on the pavement where he had set out for.

The footage was shared on the Facebook page of Dash Cam Owners Australia and it went viral as people began debating who was in the wrong.

