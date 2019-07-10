Cylinder explosion leaves three injured in Narowal

NAROWAL: At least three people, including a child, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion on the second consecutive day in Narowal, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded when a shopkeeper was decanting gas into another cylinder at his shop in Shakargarh area of Narowal.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Read More: Shakargarh: Four children among five injured in gas cylinder explosion

Earlier on July 9, at least four children and a shopkeeper had sustained burns in a gas cylinder explosion in Shakargarh area of Narowal.

According to the details, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder exploded when the shopkeeper was decanting gas into another cylinder at his shop.

Police and rescue officials had reached at the spot responding to an emergency call and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. The injured had been identified as Umar, 7, Usman, 9, Fahad, 10, Murtaza 11 and the shopkeeper. All the injured, after being provided first aid, had been moved to Lahore for treatment.

