KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu on Monday appealed coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma, ARY News reported.

In her appeal, Dr Azra said that there is an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals.

We are in dire need of blood plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients for passive immunization therapy, she said adding that people from any blood group could donate plasma to them.

She appealed masses to come forward and help Sindh government in curing coronavirus patients as the process of plasma transfer is being done under designed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It is penitent to mention here that on May 18, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said that passive immunization has yielded positive results and initially 11 COVID-19 patients received plasma therapy.

She had said that plasma therapy has proved effective as three patients recovered within nine days from COVID-19 after undergoing treatment using the process.

