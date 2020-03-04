D.G. Khan hill torrent swept away six buses with passengers

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Six passenger buses were drowned in flooding hill torrents near Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, a dead body and seven survivors have been retrieved from the flooding torrent.

The rainfall over Suleiman Range has caused flooding in the hill torrents in area, according to sources.

The flood water from hill torrents suddenly struck in an alarming pace and swept away the buses without allowing a chance to move the vehicles to a safer place, sources said.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to step up relief and rescue operation with all available resources to rescue the people swept away by the floodwater.

The chief minister has summoned report on the incident from the local administration.

It is to be mentioned here that more than 200 hill torrents originate from the west of Suleiman Range that hit Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts in southern Punjab.

Comments

comments