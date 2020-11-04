Sidra Batool, who has dramas like Daagh and Parvarish under her belt is ready to make her comeback on the small screen after three long years.

Appearing on the ARY Digital show Good Morning Pakistan, Batool revealed that she is ready to return to the screen, three years after taking an indefinite hiatus from acting. According to the 34-year-old, she decided to take a break after getting married because she wanted to focus on her family.

View this post on Instagram Focus Man.! #2k17 #sidrabatool #holidays 💓 A post shared by sidra batool (@sidrabatool.official) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

“I always wanted to give time to my family after getting married. My first choice has always been my family, and even though I got offers for some great projects, I had to put my family first,” the ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor said.

Batool went on to reveal that she is now a mother to two little girls, a three-year-old and an eleven-month-old.

While the actor chose to keep her private life under wraps, she also shared that she got married within 40 days, after her sister-in-law played matchmaker. “I was friends with my nand (sister-in-law), and the wedding was fixed after both the families agreed to it,” said Batool.



According to Batool, the secret to a happy family life is to be patient. “If you are good, people are good to you in return,” she said.

Many of Batool’s projects were left unfinished when she decided to distance herself from showbiz, however, she is adamant on wrapping some up. She revealed that one has already been completed and she is currently working on others.

