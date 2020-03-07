Dacoit injured in Islamabad encounter turns out to be policeman   

ISLAMABAD: A dacoit arrested in an injured condition after an encounter in Islamabad on Saturday turned out to be a policeman, ARY News reported.

During the preliminary investigation, the detained dacoit, Ashraf, revealed that he is the personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police, adding that after performing his duty, he commits dacoities along with his accomplices in the federal capital.

Sources said that the dacoit gang might be comprised of police personnel. Taking prompt action on the News, Inspector General (IG)of Islamabad police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar sought a detailed report from the IG operations about the incident.

Amir Zulfiqar said that no one is above the law and added that the alleged criminals deserved no leniency. He directed the IG operations to ensure transparency in the investigations and take indiscriminate action against the suspects involved in the incident.

Read More: Two passers-by killed in Islamabad during police, muggers shootout

Earlier in the day, a group of muggers had killed two passers-by in Islamabad after police intercepted them as they tried to loot valuables from a citizen in the federal capital.

According to police, three street criminals were busy looting a citizen within the remits of I-9 police station. “The police intercepted them ensuing a shootout between the two sides,” they said adding that the dacoits opened indiscriminate fire killing two passers-by.

During the encounter, a policeman had also sustained bullet wound while a mugger was also caught in injured condition as he tried to ran away from the incident site.

Comments

comments