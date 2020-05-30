Two dacoits killed in Sukkur encounter  

SUKKUR: At least two members of a dacoits’ gang were killed while a police official was injured in an encounter on Saturday night in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

Police sources said that gun battle took place in Bagarji area of Sukkur when a dacoit gang entered in the district from Kacha area of Shikarpur.

The deceased dacoits were identified as Hazaro Khan Kharoos and Makhno Kharoos, the sources said and added that the gang comprised over 10 dacoits.

The dacoits’ gang has managed to enter in thick jungle of the area to escape the authorities. Meanwhile, the authorities have called heavy contingents of police in the area to arrest the dacoits.

Read More: Cop, dacoit killed in Sujawal police encounter

Earlier on April 4, a cop had been killed when a police party came under fire in Sujawal district of the Sindh province as they had raided a hideout to nab absconding inmates.

The incident had occurred in Shah Bandar, a coastal area of Sujawal, when police had carried out a raid to arrest the two absconding inmates who escaped from a prison van three weeks back.

As soon as the law enforcement personnel had raided the criminal hideout, they had opened fire on the cops ensuing a firefight. During the operation, a cop had sustained bullet wounds and died. A dacoit had also been killed in the encounter.

Comments

comments