‘Dacoits’ loot copper wire worth millions before audit team’s visit at MEPCO

BAHAWALPUR: A gang of ‘dacoits’ looted millions worth copper wire after holding all staff members hostage at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) workshop ahead of ‘special audit team’s visit’ in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Around 22 dacoits sneaked into the MEPCO workshop in Punjab’s Bahawalpur city and held workers hostage. MEPCO spokesperson told media that the dacoits entered into the workshop after locking up security guards inside a room.

After holding employees hostage, the dacoits loaded 35 tonnes of copper wire in two trucks and fled from the scene, the spokesperson added. It emerged that the dacoits have also taken CCTV camera and recording devices before fleeing from the workshop.

However, the local police department expressed suspicions for the involvement of MEPCO officers in the incident.

Police officials said that they have found no evidence of dacoity at the scene and the MEPCO officers played a drama in order to deceive the special audit team which is likely to visit for scrutinising the records and assets one day ahead of the incident.

