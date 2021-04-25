KARACHI: Two dacoits have been killed in an alleged encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.

The dacoits were killed after an alleged gun battle with the police team. In the exchange of fire between police and dacoits, the victim and a female pedestrian were wounded.

Earlier on April 21, horrible footage had surfaced that showed street criminals who shot two citizens on a motorcycle who came out of a private bank in Karachi.

The sorrowful incident took place in Karachi’s Madina Colony neighbourhood of Baldia Town area where dacoits surrounded two persons on a motorcycle who were reportedly transporting Rs500,000 cash from a private bank.

Police officials had launched a thorough investigation after obtaining the CCTV footage of the incident besides seizing the bullet rounds from the crime scene.

