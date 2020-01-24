Police register case of dacoity at retired army officer’s residence

KARACHI: The police department has filed a case of over Rs30 million dacoity at an army officer’s residence in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A dacoit gang had entered the house of a retired colonel and looted assets worth Rs30 million. A case has been filed against the dacoity incident at Sadar police station over the complaint of Ramzan Malik.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) stated Rs15 million worth gold, Rs10 million worth foreign currency and Rs1.7 million cash have been looted by the dacoits. The report said seven to eight dacoits covering their hands with gloves entered into the house and kept the family hostage inside a room for over an hour.

Police said that the dacoits had arrived in a vehicle, however, no progress has been made in the investigation so far.

Earlier on January 13, a cop had martyred and a dacoit was killed as police intercepted street criminals in Baldia Town area of the city and exchanged fire with them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West said a patrolling team of the police intercepted suspicious men in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and asked them to stop. The culprits, however, returned fire, forcing the law enforcing authority personnel to respond to it.

During the exchange, one cop sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries while a dacoit was also killed at the spot.

They recovered a weapon from the alleged mugger and shifted his body to a hospital for performing medico-legal formalities and ascertaining his identity to trace other culprits.

