Rs5.9 mln dacoity: Criminal turns out to be neighbour of victim

KARACHI: Police claimed to arrest the alleged criminal who had looted Rs5.9 million from a trader after shooting a bullet in his leg over resistance, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the interrogation of the men arrested by Chakiwara police, the alleged dacoit was turned out to be a neighbour of the trader. The dacoity took place on March 4 in Gulistan Colony where the criminals looted Rs5.9 million from a citizen.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh told the media that the arrested man is identified as Pyar Ali and the victim was a trader whose name is Sajjad. Pyar Ali had gotten information that his neighbour sold his plot.

They immediately got him when Sajjad came out of his residence with the money. After facing resistance from the trader, the dacoit shot a bullet in his leg, said SSP City.

The police officer revealed that the alleged criminal had covered his face to hide his identification and hide the looted inside his home after the dacoity. Pyar Ali later visited the trader’s home to inquire about his health and expressed sorrow over his financial loss, said SSP Shaikh.

Later, the police raided Pyar Ali’s home and recovered the looted money.

