KARACHI: In an odd development on Saturday, a dagger was recovered from inside the premises of an anti-terrorism court which was deemed ‘highly alarming’, ARY News reported.

According to details, the judiciary has written a letter regarding the discovery to the Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities.

The letter demands for the safety of the building to be taken away from the local police and handed over to Pakistan Rangers Sindh or the Special Services Unit of the police.

The letter also directs for employment of a strict searching mechanism for people and vehicles entering the court premises.

Another demand asks for installation of hydraulic locks on the gates of the ATC premises.

Relevant authorities have been asked to pay heed to the suggestions and implement them on an urgent basis.

The dagger was discovered from the ATC complex’s room number 12.

