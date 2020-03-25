KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced to decrease milk prices in the metropolis following the situation that emerged after the coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the dairy farmers have decided to reduce milk prices by Rs6 to Rs90 per litre. They said that they’re doing it voluntarily to help people.

Sindh government had imposed a complete lockdown for 15 days from March 23 in order to contain and curb further spread of coronavirus.

Sindh has reported 414 COVID-19 cases thus far with over 140 positive novel coronavirus cases in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the police chief to take stern action against the violators.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Karachi, CM Murad Ali Shah has directed Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar to take strict action against the people who are on the streets without any emergency.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a reduction of 15 rupees per litre in the prices of petroleum products.

Speaking at a media briefing, the premier said the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and light diesel will be reduced by Rs15 per litre.

