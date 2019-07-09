Dalit man murdered by upper caste in-laws over visiting wife’s village

AHMEDABAD: A young Dalit man was brutally murdered by upper caste in-laws while visit their village to persuade them to send back his two-month pregnant wife, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

The horrific incident was reported from Varmor village of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Monday night where the 25-year-old Haresh Solanki reached to her wife’s, Urmilaben, relatives belonging to upper caste Darbar community.

The report quoted local police that the man had married the girl a few months ago against the wishes of her parents and later he took her wife to Gandhidham in Kutch district.

The man had reached to the Urmilaben’s residence and also sought assistance from a women helpline service, Abhayam 181, which provided him a helpline’s vhicle.

The officials met Urmilaben’s relatives to persuade them to send back the girl but they turned furious after getting knowledge of Haresh Solanki’s presence outside their house.

The relatives rushed out of their house and attacked him with sharp and blunt objects which led the death of Solanka after receiving severe wounds on his head and other parts of the body. The helpline’s vehicle was also damaged in the attack, whereas, the officials managed to escape the site.

Local police registered a case against eight persons and commenced raids to arrested the culprits.

