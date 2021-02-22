‘Pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen reaches another milestone

The ‘pawri’ is very much still in swing for Dananeer Mobeen who has managed to rake in a million followers on Instagram in about a week’s time.

Dananeer hit the coveted 1 million mark over the weekend and took to her Instagram stories to express excitement and gratitude at the feat. “This is crazy. I am humbled beyond belief,” she wrote, circling the 1m on a screenshot of her own profile.

“So grateful for all the love that I have received in the past few days,” she added. The young influencer, who hails from Peshawar and is based in Islamabad, then went on to acknowledge her fans from across the border as well, addressing them as ‘family’.

“We are now a family of a million beautiful people from all over the globe!” she said, with a heart-eye emoji.

Dananeer Mobeen’s feat is an impressive one, cementing her as the biggest influencer in Pakistan at the moment; the million+ mark has usually been reserved for celebrities. Kudos to her for reaching a big milestone!

