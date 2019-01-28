Web Analytics
Dance rehearsals are on for Iman Ali’s marriage

Iman Ali

Actress-cum-model Iman Ali is getting married and details are scarce about the whole wedding program but yes, Instagram shows dance rehearsals are on and that the bride has her side ready for the big day.

Iman’s friends and colleagues are using the #BrideKiSide hashtag to post pictures for #BaImanWedding and the pictures show some amazing dance performances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#baiman shadi hai behno aur bhaion @mullickaa you creep at the back! #BrideKiSide #danceRehearsals

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir) on

One of the posts also saw Iman’s fiance Babar Bhatti commenting “Bas Kar do Boys Side Rocks”, upon which, one of Iman’s friends replied in negative.

So a fierce battle is expected.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And that’s a wrap. Or not. #brideKiSide #danceRehearsals 💃🏽💃🏽

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir) on

Here are some of the posts which show the bride and her side are all ready to battle it out on the floor and with Gohar Hayat leading the side, one can expect the side to perform well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And it continues… #imanali #bridekiside #baiman choreographed by @goharhayat

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#BrideKiSide #DancePractice 💃🕺 @imanalyofficial #qyt @urwatistic @farhan_saeed

A post shared by Qasim Yar Tiwana QYT (@qasimyar) on

Rumours of the “Mah-e-Mir” actress’s marriage were doing rounds on social media since last month but  as the actress shared a video of renowned designer Hasan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) leading her  dholki practice with choreographer Gohar Hayat and other close friends earlier this month, fans were eager to know who is the lucky one.

Hours after posting the video, the actress-cum-model brought the rumour mill to a halt by sharing the picture of her fiance.

“The one” was the brief caption with the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The one @babarbhatti

A post shared by Iman Ali (@imanalyofficial) on

