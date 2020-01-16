A 41-year-old man has been jailed for three years on Wednesday for molesting underage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim.

The Dangal star accused him of harassing her in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017. A Mumbai special court announced the punishment for the man named, Vikas Sachdeva, after a case was filed by the actress.

Kangana Ranuat’s sister Rangoli Chandel has hailed the 19-year-old actor for courageously fighting the case.

She took to Twitter and said “Very proud of Zaira who went through so much hassle to fight the case also the trauma of being subjected to teasing scrutiny & above all prejudices all victims face…but hats off to her at such a tender age she has lots of fire in her.”

The Kashmiri-origin starlet quit Bollywood in July last year to follow faith.

She was not a part of The Sky Is Pink promotions which was released in October 2019.

Zaira gained popularity from Bollywood’s famous flicks Dangal and Secret Superstar.

